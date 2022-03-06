Dobby from 'Harry Potter' Is One of the Most Beloved Characters of the Series, Here's Why

Unfortunately, before they could disappear, Bellatrix's knife got Dobby in the chest and he later died on the beach in Harry's arms. Before he died, Dobby talked about what a beautiful place they were in and how nice it was to be around friends. His last words were "Harry Potter."

After he died, a funeral was held for Dobby at the garden of Shell Cottage. Harry dug a grave by hand where the group was joined by some of their classmates who also said their goodbyes.

