We Can All Be Wizards Now Thanks to a Little Something Called Technology

Many of us vividly remember our 11th birthday. Not for the parties or the cake or the presents but because we eagerly awaited our owl-delivered letters inviting us to attend Hogwarts.

And while we can’t speak for everyone, most of us probably didn’t receive the coveted invitation. However, now we can all be wizards. A recirculating meme reminds us that we can, in fact, perform some basic spells with our magical homegirl, Siri.