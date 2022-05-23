Sonic Team Is Aiming High With 'Sonic Frontiers' — Does It Have a Release Date Yet?

Sonic Frontiers was first announced back in in May 2021 during a 30th anniversary livestream celebration. It was followed by a short teaser shown off at the 2021 Game Awards. The preview offered fans a glimpse of the game's open world and overall story.

In Frontiers, Sonic explores the mysterious Starfall Islands after Dr. Eggman unleashes a legendary evil onto the world. As of writing, there's very little we know about how the game plays and what other characters will appear.