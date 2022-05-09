The Rumored Xbox Streaming Stick Could Bring Games Right to Your TV — Without the Console

It's no secret that the current generation consoles, the Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5, are both incredibly hard to find at retail price right now. Between the continued supply chain shortage and scalper bots making it really hard for players to snag them when retailers do restock them, there's consistently been a lack of supply to meet the demand for the new console.

But what if you didn't need the newest and greatest console to play the new games that hit the newest Xbox?