The "Sonic Cinematic Universe" Expands With a Third Film and Spinoff Series

The "Sonic Cinematic Universe" Expands With a Third Film and Spinoff SeriesBy Allison DeGrushe
Feb. 16 2022, Published 5:34 p.m. ET
On Feb. 15, 2022, ViacomCBS — now dubbed Paramount — had a field day during its investor day presentation. The mass media and entertainment empire unveiled a slew of upcoming projects, including Teen Wolf: The Movie and Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies. While those are exciting titles, the one we're over the moon about is Sonic the Hedgehog 3.
During the event, the conglomerate announced that they were swiftly expanding the Sonic Cinematic Universe with a third film and a live-action spinoff series starring Knuckles (Idris Elba). Here's everything you need to know about Sonic the Hedgehog 3.
'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' is in early development, so a release date is TBD.
As of now, there is no release date for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, as it was just recently announced and most likely in the very early stages of development. However, that isn't to say that fans will have to wait long to see the movie — there is a chance we could see the third installment by late 2023 or early 2024.
Now, we know what you are thinking: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 doesn't release until April 8, 2022. Well, it seems Paramount Pictures is feeling generous since they green-lit the third film ahead of schedule. Brian Robbins, the president and CEO of Paramount Pictures, delivered the news during the event.
"For more than three decades, Sonic the Hedgehog’s universe of vibrant, unique characters has generated one of the most passionate fanbases," Brian stated (via Deadline).
He added, "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Sega, Neal Moritz, and all our creative partners as we explore additive ways to holistically scale the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise across platforms and captivate its loyal audience around the world."
The presentation also revealed Knuckles is receiving a spinoff series.
The good news doesn't stop at the announcement of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 — no, it gets better because Sega and Paramount Plus are developing the first-ever live-action Sonic series (um, yes please!). The spinoff, which premieres in 2023, puts Knuckles in the spotlight and ties into the third film. Idris Elba returns to voice the character, as he does in the sequel.
Sega CEO Haruki Satomi expressed his excitement for the project, paying gratitude to his partnership with Paramount. Neal Mortiz, a producer on Sonic the Hedgehog 2, also spoke about the evolution of the Sonic franchise.
"The world of Sonic the Hedgehog has been capturing imaginations for decades, and we are thrilled to stretch the limits of what this franchise is capable of with world-class offerings both on the big screen and for Sonic fans at home," Neal declared in statement (via Deadline).
Neal concluded, "The sky is truly the limit, and I am immensely proud to be part of creating new Sonic content for longtime fans as well as introducing Sonic to a new generation."
Catch Sonic the Hedgehog 2 exclusively in theaters on April 8, 2022.