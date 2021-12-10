Knuckles Arrives to the Scene in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' — Is He the Bad Guy?

While several video game movie adaptations are arriving in 2022, one of the most anticipated so far is Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Following the events of Sonic the Hedgehog, the animated adventure sequel sees the return of our favorite titular blue hedgehog with supersonic speed (Ben Schwartz).

As Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) and his wife Maddie (Tika Sumpter) take a well-deserved vacation (which most likely means they'll sit out most of the movie), chaos ensues in Green Hills once again.