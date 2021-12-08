The Actor Behind Tails in the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Sequel Has Voiced Him for Years

The first Sonic film follows the titular Blue Blur (Ben Schwartz). Having run from his own planet to hide on Earth and conceal his immeasurable power, he eventually catches the attention of the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). Joined by his human companion Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), the two of them attempt to foil Robotnik's evil plans and save the world.

The upcoming sequel will feature more of Sonic's classic friends, but the voice of his most trusted ally is surprising, to say the least.