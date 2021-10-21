Check out All the Video Game Movie Adaptations Coming to Theaters Soon

Whether you love them or hate them, there's no stopping Hollywood studios from taking classic video games and making them into feature-length films. There's plenty of reason to worry about how new ones might turn out, but there are still plenty on the horizon set to hit theaters in the near future.

More often than not, film adaptations of games range from middling to downright bad. Street Fighter has seen its share of laughably campy films, and Monster Hunter in 2020 ran into controversy before it even hit theaters. Luckily, they're not all bad. Detective Pikachu was a generally well-received film with plenty of charming moments, and the animators for 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog completely redesigned the Blue Blur's final look for a decent popcorn flick.

For all the reasons there are to worry about film adaptations for games, there's still a chance they could turn out great. Either way, there are still plenty of them to look forward to. Here are some of the movie adaptations for video games coming out soon.

Super Mario Bros. Source: Nintendo Decades after the now-infamous 1993 adaptation, Mario and his Mushroom Kingdom pals are hitting the big screen once more next year. The full cast was revealed in a rather unorthodox fashion during a Nintendo Direct presentation in September 2021. Chris Pratt will voice Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy will voice Peach, Charlie Day will voice Luigi, and Jack Black will voice Bowser. Other notable cast members include Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogan, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Fred Armisen. The cast, particularly Chris as Mario, has received its fair share of laughter, but it'll be interesting to see how this star-studded cast tackles these iconic Nintendo characters. The film is scheduled for Dec. 21, 2022.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Source: Sony Pictures The upcoming Resident Evil film reboot will take place separately from the Milla Jovovich film series. The movie will closely adapt the events and tone of the critically acclaimed 2019 game remake of Resident Evil 2. Characters like Claire Redfield, her brother Chris, and Leon S. Kennedy will be featured prominently as primary protagonists. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will release in theaters on Nov. 24.

Uncharted Source: Sony Pictures Tom Holland is taking a break from Spider-Man to fill the shoes of the equally quippy treasure hunter Nathan Drake in the adaptation of Naughty Dog's critically acclaimed video game series. Nathan Drake and Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) team up in a globe-spanning pursuit for "the greatest treasure never found" while also tracking down Nathan's long-lost brother, Sam. The film will also star Sophia Taylor Ali as Chloe Frazer. The film's first trailer was released on Oct. 21 and already adapts several classic scenes from the games. Uncharted will release exclusively in theaters on Feb. 18, 2022.