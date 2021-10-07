The 'Resident Evil' Film Reboot Has More Video Game Characters Than the 2002 Film

This certainly isn't the first time the Resident Evil horror game franchise has gotten a live-action film adaptation, but the trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is already more faithful to the original games than the Paul W.S. Anderson films .

The official trailer was unveiled at New York Comic Con 2021 and contains plenty of zombie horror, suspense, and live-action versions of classic in-game enemies like the Licker. The film is set to release exclusively in theaters on November 24, missing the Halloween season by a fair margin.

Fans of the game franchise have probably noticed several similarities to the source material, but what characters make it from the games to the big screen?