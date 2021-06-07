Karl Heisenberg Is One of the Deadliest Foes in 'Resident Evil Village'

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Resident Evil Village.

The new Resident Evil Village game is another first-person survival horror game building off the ongoing narrative from the previous Resident Evil games. In this new one, our protagonist, Ethan Winters, was living a peaceful life when his wife was murdered by Chris Redfield, who then kidnapped their 6-month-old daughter.

He follows Chris and his men to a remote village being controlled by the matriarch Mother Miranda, and Ethan has to defeat the evil in the village to get his daughter back.