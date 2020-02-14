We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
sonic-the-hedgehog-post-credit-scene-1581704239742.jpg
Source: YouTube

[Spoiler] Makes a Brief Appearance in the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Post-Credit Scene

By

Sonic the Hedgehog draws on the delightful aesthetics of the cult-classic video game and comic book series, only to present viewers with a brand new storyline. While the blue furry is still in the focal point of the action, the rest of the eclectic crew have much smaller roles to play. Aside from Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), an evil technocrat, the movie contains just a few allusions to Knuckles the Echidna, Amy Rose, or Miles “Tails” Prower, the latter of whom only appears in a post-credit scene

So, what happens in the post-credit scenes? (Spoilers ahead!)

Sonic the Hedgehog features not one, but two post-credit scenes. The first alludes to Sonic's much-awaited reunion with his old friend, Tails, while the other hints at Dr. Robotnik's potential escape.  