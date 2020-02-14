[Spoiler] Makes a Brief Appearance in the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Post-Credit Scene

[Spoiler] Makes a Brief Appearance in the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Post-Credit SceneBy Leila Kozma
Sonic the Hedgehog draws on the delightful aesthetics of the cult-classic video game and comic book series, only to present viewers with a brand new storyline. While the blue furry is still in the focal point of the action, the rest of the eclectic crew have much smaller roles to play. Aside from Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), an evil technocrat, the movie contains just a few allusions to Knuckles the Echidna, Amy Rose, or Miles “Tails” Prower, the latter of whom only appears in a post-credit scene.
So, what happens in the post-credit scenes? (Spoilers ahead!)
Sonic the Hedgehog features not one, but two post-credit scenes. The first alludes to Sonic's much-awaited reunion with his old friend, Tails, while the other hints at Dr. Robotnik's potential escape.
The movie revolves around the heated rivalry between Sonic and Dr. Robotnik, the genius pundit eager to harness the hedgehog's innate power and incorporate it into his newest piece of technology.
Against the worst of odds, the furry succeeds to overcome a handful of life-threatening challenges, beat his nemesis, and seal his fate by trapping him in a far-away land known as the Mushroom Planet. According to Vulture, the end of the movie shows Sonic come to terms with his destiny and start life anew in the mundane small-town of Green Hills, MT. But just when it would appear that the order of the world is restored once again, and this time, for good, Dr. Robotnik pops up out of the blue.
As the first post-credit scene reveals, Sonic's clever ploy to rid of him wasn't that successful after all. Caught up in a never-ending brainstorming session, the clip captures the mastermind as he resolves to escape from the planet exclusively populated by gigantic mushrooms. According to The Radio Times, Dr. Robotnik pledges to get back "home by Christmas."
What about Tails? Does he feature in 'Sonic the Hedgehog' at all?
Although the character doesn't appear in the movie per se — the creators wanted to emphasize the tense conflict between Sonic and Dr. Robotnik — he does earn a brief mention in the second post-credit scene.
As the clip reveals, the fox has been searching far and wide for his old friend, Sonic, only to eventually locate him Green Hills. The segment captures Tail's arrival to the small town, indicating that he and the blue furry could team up against their evil enemy, should the opportunity arise.
"If these readings are accurate, he’s here — I’ve found him," Tails says in the clip, before adding that "I just hope I’m not too late."
According to Vulture, LA Times, and The Radio Times, the strategically-scripted post-credit scenes can only mean one thing — that a sequel might be in the making. While this prognosis isn't exactly bullet-proof, it's perhaps safe to assume that another movie as action-packed as Sonic the Hedgehog would be more than welcome by audiences far and wide.
Sonic the Hedgehog arrives in theatres on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
