Trying to Catch up on 'Matrix' Lore? You Might Want to Add 'The Animatrix' to Your Rewatch

The nine short films of The Animatrix are canon to the story. Each film depicts different historical events within the fictional universe. These include deep dives into the original war between humans and machines, side stories of different factions of resistance fighters, and origin stories for major characters in the original films.

For all intents and purposes, The Animatrix expands the world of the Matrix series in many ways, so you might want to add the anthology to your rewatch binge.