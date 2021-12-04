Lilly Wachowski Explains Why She Didn’t Want to Work on ‘Matrix Resurrections'

Whenever you're dealing with a high-profile intellectual property, especially big budget flicks that become a global phenomenon, you want to ensure you don't mess with the formula too much.

The same could be said of anything, but when it comes to the potential for losing and making as much money as you can with major motion pictures, not stirring the pot when the sauce is already tasty is usually a good idea. So why is Lilly Wachowski not helping to direct The Matrix Resurrections?