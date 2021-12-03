Neo Is Officially Back in 'The Matrix Resurrections' — How Did He Survive 'Revelations'?

Though the true scope of his powers can't be measured, he was powerful enough to save both Zion and the Matrix. As a recurring phenomenon who went against his programming (essentially becoming a rogue program himself), Neo might have been able to survive due to his heightened state as "The One." But the Matrix has evolved as well, and Neo must once again wake up to his limitless potential.

The Matrix Resurrections will release in theaters and HBO Max on December 22.