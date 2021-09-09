'The Matrix: Resurrections' Is Both a Reboot and a Sequel to the Original 'Matrix' Trilogy

Red pill or blue pill? Learn the truth about the Matrix or return to life as usual? That is the offer Neo is given in the original Matrix, and after three films and almost two decades since what many thought was the saga's conclusion, a trailer for the fourth Matrix movie, The Matrix Resurrections, has been released.

Our main characters return for this new installment, with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity for the film.