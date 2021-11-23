Netflix's 'Cowboy Bebop' Was Adapted From a Groundbreaking Anime From the '90s

The live-action Cowboy Bebop follows Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda), three intergalactic bounty hunters who travel the cosmos in their rundown ship, the Bebop. As they struggle to rein in bounties and keep the lights on, each of them has their troubled and mysterious pasts catch up to them in violent ways.

Adapting an anime like Cowboy Bebop is an enormous undertaking, given the celebrated reputation of the source material.