'Cowboy Bebop' References Valentina Tereshkova, the First Woman to Travel to Space

A brand new take on the Hajime Yatate's genre-bending original, Netflix's Cowboy Bebop chronicles the extraordinary tales of a group of misfit bounty hunters traveling through the solar system in search of new treasures.

Starring John Cho as Spike Spiegel and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, the live-action series departs from the pioneering source material to deliver 10 episodes worth of entertainment. But what about the Cosmonaut reference, which doesn't appear in the 1998 Cowboy Bebop?