Netflix Dropped a Bombshell for the Japanese Dub Cast of Its Live-Action 'Cowboy Bebop'

The live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop is dropping on Netflix next month. Whether you're anticipating this fresh take on Shinichirō Watanabe's highly influential 1998 anime series, or are deeply concerned about how it will compare to the original, plenty of eyes will be on the new show upon its release.

While the Netflix series seeks to act as an expansion of the initial canon, there are already plenty of homages to the original show. The series' opening is a brand new composition of the classic theme song "Tank," and series composer Yoko Kanno will also return from the anime to provide her bombastic jazz numbers to the live-action show.

If you're a die-hard fan of the original, however, there's even more to look forward to when it comes to the new show's Japanese voice cast!