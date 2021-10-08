'Dragon Ball Super' Is Finally Back With a Teaser for a New Movie and a Projected Release

It seems like forever since Dragon Ball anything has been on our Dragon Radars, but we finally have more details on its epic return with the teaser for the upcoming film: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero . This marks the first Dragon Ball theatrical project since the Broly movie in 2018.

The film was officially announced on May 5, 2021 (which is "Goku Day" for Dragon Ball fans). Series creator Akira Toriyama is heavily involved in the upcoming film project and he encourages fans to look forward to some new surprises.

More information on the movie was unveiled on Oct. 7 during New York Comic Con 2021, including a general release date!

When will fans in the U.S. be able to see it?