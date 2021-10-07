The Final Part to 'Attack on Titan' Is Almost Here, but How Much Longer Will We Wait?

Between slicing up man-eating giants, racial conspiracy, and impeccable animation, there's no end to the excitement that comes from Attack on Titan . Of course, we can expect no less when it comes to the impending finale.

The first half of the final season began airing in December 2020. A total of 16 episodes aired between its premiere date and the end of March the following year. With the first half ending on an enormous cliffhanger, fans are all too eager to see just how the ongoing war will end.

One question remains: When is Attack on Titan coming back to finish what it started?