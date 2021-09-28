Is Eren Jaeger Really Evil? Our Theories for the Final Episodes of 'Attack on Titan'

Warning: The following post contains spoilers for the Attack on Titan anime

Season 4, Part 2 of the hit anime series Attack on Titan will premiere in January of 2022. Based on the manga series of the same name by author Hajime Isayama, Attack on Titan follows the journey of Eren Jaeger, who lives in a world within walls erected to keep humanity safe from man-eating Titans. After Eren's own mother is eaten by a Titan during an attack on his hometown, Eren vows to kill all the Titans ... until he eventually learns who the real monsters are behind the endless blood and madness.