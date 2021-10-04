The 'Hunter x Hunter' Manga Hiatus Just Keeps Getting Longer

Manga hiatuses aren't super uncommon, but few have reached the level of infamy that Hunter x Hunter has achieved in its ongoing manga run. When can fans expect it to return?

Hunter x Hunter tells the story of Gon Freecss, a young physical prodigy who aspires to be a Hunter and search for his missing father, also a famous Hunter in his own right. Along the way, he makes fast friends with other prospective Hunters, each with their own aspirations.

The manga first debuted in 1998. Though it's been ongoing ever since, the manga is known for its many hiatuses, and is in the middle of its longest one yet.