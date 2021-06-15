We're Getting Closer to a Release Date for Season 2 of 'Demon Slayer'

Even though the manga has been around since 2016, the anime has only been out since 2019 on Netflix. That hasn't changed the fact that fans love it and want more. So will we be getting a second season of the show? Yes! But when will it be released? It turns out that an exact answer is hard to pinpoint.

It is possible that Netflix has been working with Ufotable, the animation studio that makes the Demon Slayer anime. Hopefully, this means that we might get a U.S. release date sooner rather than later.

Right now, there's no word on when the second season will debut in the U.S. so American fans may still have to wait. If the movie is any indication, we won't be watching new Demon Slayer episodes in the United States for a few months.

Right now, there's no exact date for when the second season of Demon Slayer will be released. But we are getting closer. We do know that it will be released in October 2021 thanks to Yahoo Japan . Airing on Fuji TV in Japan, it will be long-awaited by fans. It's been almost two years since the first season aired, and it will be a year since the movie was released in October 2020.

What will Season 2 of 'Demon Slayer' be about?

The manga series of Demon Slayer ended in May 2020, but because only a small portion of it has been animated so far, we've still got plenty of content to look forward to. It's expected that the second season of the anime will pick up where the movie left off. In a trailer, we see there's a huge focus on Japan's red-light district in Yoshiwara.

The second season is titled Yuukaku-hen, which translates to Red-Light District Arc, according to NME. A character named Tengen Uzui, who can control sound, will be a big player in driving this plotline forward. The Demon Slayer Fandom says that Uzui has other abilities like "immense" strength, speed, endurance, stamina, and reflexes. On top of that, he's got enhanced senses and poison resistance.