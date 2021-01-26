Will There Be a Season 2 of 'Demon Slayer' on Netflix?

Calling all anime fans! There is nothing better than finding the perfect anime series to add to your binge-watching collection. And while it seems that pickings can be slim depending on your taste, there is one anime show that has been receiving rave reviews. Enter: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba .

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has quickly grabbed the No.9 spot on the Netflix Top 10, so it’s definitely gaining major momentum. That said, all the hype around the show has left fans wondering if there will be a Season 2 featured on Netflix. While there hasn’t been much information released to the public by the streaming platform, we can’t rule it out just yet.

All done with Season 1 of Demon Slayer (Dubbed) on Netflix. Ready for Season 2...which I'll have to wait for.

While this is good news for fans, it hasn't stopped viewers from inquiring about the next season on social media. Some fans have even predicted that Season 2 will definitely be featured on Netflix.

With that in mind, it’s only right that fans get a continuation of the story. And according to HITC , it could very well be a possibility. While a release date for Season 2 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has not been announced, the site shares that it is “currently in production.” The best guess for the premiere of Season 2 is spring or fall 2021.

There’s no argument that the storyline of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 1 has captured the attention of fans. With Tanjiro Kamado determined to find a way to turn his sister Nezuko back into a human form, he’s joined the ranks of the Demon Slayer Corps., a group of swordsmen dedicated to eliminating all demons. His goal is to find all the answers he’s looking for.

What will Season 2 of 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba' possibly bring to the table?

There's no denying that Tanjiro is on a mission to turn Nezuko back to her normal self, especially since she still shows signs of human emotion and thought. While it is true that battling demons is no easy feat, there is a chance that Tanjiro will reign supreme.

Not to mention, with the help of Giyū Tomioka, a demon slayer, he can restore order and avenge the deaths of the rest of his family. However, there are almost always plot twists in the anime world and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba may be no exception to the rule. Some twists can be chilling, while others can set the tone for a more gruesome story.

While all we can do is speculate about the plot for Season 2 for the time being, we can count on seeing some amazing fight scenes and a continuation of Shounen storytelling.