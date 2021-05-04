The 'Demon Slayer' Movie is Popular, but It's Rated R for a Few Reasons

The theatrical release of Demon Slayer : Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train has been a huge success. In its second week in North America, the film brought in $6.4 million, per Bloomberg, and has earned much more since then.

Demon Slayer is being called the highest grossing R-rated animated movie of all time, which is especially impressive since many viewers don't feel comfortable heading to theaters just yet.

So, can audiences stream Demon Slayer instead? Keep reading.