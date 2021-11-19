If You Watched the ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Anime, Then You Know What Spike Is in For

Cowboy Bebop follows Spike Spiegel and his ragtag group of bounty hunters as they travel across the cosmos in search of fleeting paychecks. While much of the show's charm stems from its varied episodic narrative, Spike is haunted throughout the series by a violent past that slowly but surely catches up to him in the present. When it finally does get to him, it gets bloody, and even someone as deadly as Spike has trouble making it out of the bloodbath.

But does he? Does Spike Spiegel die in Cowboy Bebop?