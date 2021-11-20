John Cho Has Known His Wife, Kerri Higuchi, Since They Attended College Together

John also revealed that while he and his wife are both involved in Hollywood, she prefers to be more of a stay-at-home mom to their two children: a son, born in 2008, and a daughter, born in 2013. While he did say he wanted to wait a while before he let them watch American Pie, hopefully, his other projects such as Star Trek and even the short-lived show Selfie will live to see another day in the Cho household!