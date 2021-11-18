Penélope Cruz and Her Husband of 11 Years, Javier Bardem, Share Two Kids

Penélope Cruz and Her Husband of 11 Years, Javier Bardem, Share Two KidsBy Leila Kozma
Nov. 18 2021, Published 2:13 p.m. ET
At only 15, Penélope Cruz landed the lead role in Bigas Luna's arthouse movie, Jamón Jamón — and the rest, as they say, is history. Starring Stefania Sandrelli, Javier Bardem, and others, Jamón Jamón put Penélope on the path to fame. A slew of Spanish-speaking movies like Open Your Eyes and Volver followed.
By the early 2000s, Penélope was ready to conquer Hollywood. Her career achievements are well documented, but what's there to know about her personal life? Does she have kids?
Penélope Cruz has two kids with her husband of 11 years, Javier Bardem.
Penélope and Javier both appeared in Jamón Jamón, but they only started dating over a decade after the movie's release. They began to spend time together in 2007, after reuniting on the set of Woody Allen's Vicky Cristina Barcelona.
Penélope and Javier made the relationship public in 2010, the year they got married. Their (top-secret) wedding ceremony was held in The Bahamas in July 2010. Penélope and Javier are extremely cautious about their privacy, and they rarely ever treat fans to public outings.
The stars share two kids. Their son, Leo Encinas Cruz, was born in January 2011. Their daughter, Luna Encinas Cruz, came into the world in July 2013. Since Penélope and Javier are eager to keep their personal and professional lives separate, they hardly ever share details about their kids.
As Penélope told Interview in 2017, the couple usually travel to shoot movies with the whole family.
"We try to take turns when it comes to working, except, of course, when we’re in the same movie, like with Loving Pablo," she told Gwyneth Paltrow, the interviewer.
As she explained, the family got to spend some time in Bogotá, among many other locations.
"I’ve only been away from my kids for a day and a half in almost seven years," Penélope Cruz said in 2017.
As Penélope told Interview, motherhood takes up an enormous part of her life. Her parents raised her with family-centric values — and she hopes to keep those traditions alive.
"We infrequently take holidays, because the kids are young and because of our jobs. I try to travel no more than we have to. I’ve only been away from my kids for a day and a half in almost seven years," she said. "I've had to do that three times, and I’m hoping it can stay that way. When I’m not working, I’m taking time to be a mother. I can manage in the kitchen."
The past few years marked a particularly busy period for the exceptionally photogenic couple. Javier finished shooting Dune in July 2019. The filming of The Good Boss took place between October 2020 and December 2020. He is starring in a range of other movies, including Being the Ricardos, The Little Mermaid, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, Dune: Part Two, and Bride of Frankenstein.
Meanwhile, Penélope's latest collaboration with Pedro Almodóvar, Parallel Mothers, premiered at the New York Film Festival on Oct. 8, 2021. Her forthcoming movies include The 355 and On the Fringe.