Penélope Cruz and Her Husband of 11 Years, Javier Bardem, Share Two Kids

At only 15, Penélope Cruz landed the lead role in Bigas Luna's arthouse movie, Jamón Jamón — and the rest, as they say, is history. Starring Stefania Sandrelli, Javier Bardem, and others, Jamón Jamón put Penélope on the path to fame. A slew of Spanish-speaking movies like Open Your Eyes and Volver followed.

By the early 2000s, Penélope was ready to conquer Hollywood. Her career achievements are well documented, but what's there to know about her personal life? Does she have kids?