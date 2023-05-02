Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Met Gala Co-Chairs Dua Lipa and Penélope Cruz Shared a Sweet Moment on the Red Carpet Cameras spotted Dua Lipa and Penélope Cruz sharing a sweet moment on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet, and fans have been going bananas. By Olivia Hebert May 1 2023, Published 11:16 p.m. ET

Grammy-winning artist Dua Lipa and Oscar-winning actor Penélope Cruz are both co-chairs for the 2023 Met Gala. Cameras spotted them sharing a sweet moment on the red carpet, and fans have been going bananas.

They were selected to chair the gala alongside tennis champion Roger Federer and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor Michaela Coel. Keep reading for all the details about the viral moment between Dua Lipa and Penélope Cruz at the Met Gala.

Dua Lipa showed up to the Met Gala in an archive Chanel bridal gown.

Grammy-winning artist Dua Lipa stunned the crowd as she walked out onto the red carpet in a 1992 archive Chanel bridal ball gown, which was perfect for the night's festivities. To celebrate this year's Met Gala theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," the pop star chose to wear the gown worn by supermodel and Lagerfeld muse Claudia Schiffer. Claudia wore the bridal gown when she closed a Chanel fall runway show in 1992.

When speaking about the dress to one of the red carpet correspondents, LaLa Anthony, Dua Lipa said, "It had been on my mood boards forever." She asked the patrimony at Chanel if she could wear it to the Met Gala, and they gave her permission to borrow it for the night. Dua Lipa said, "It's a big dream come true for me."

Penélope Cruz showed up to the Met Gala in a different Chanel bridal look.

Penélope Cruz, an Oscar-winning actor, practically floated on the red carpet wearing an enchanting, fairytale-like bridal gown that honored the theme. The Parallel Mothers star decided on an icy blue Chanel ball gown that was inspired by a design that previously debuted in Chanel's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 1988 collection.

The beautiful gown was adorned with gemstones that delicately cascaded down a flowing layered skirt. The frock also boasted details like sequins and pearls on the bodice. A translucent organza hood lined with silver sequins completed the look. Penélope draped the hood over her sleek, slicked-back bun. She accessorized with drop earrings and cinched her waist with a matching belt.

Penélope Cruz helped Dua Lipa fix her hair on the red carpet at the Met Gala.