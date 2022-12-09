Pop Star Dua Lipa Was Recently Granted Albanian Citizenship

Dua also revealed that she spoke Albanian at home with her family but she couldn't read or write in the language. However, her mother's friends from Kosovo regularly visited Dua's family in London, easing the eventual transition from England back to Kosovo.

"I got to Kosovo and I really loved it there," she said. "It’s way safer than London. There was a sense of community and safeness - everyone knows everyone in Kosovo, especially in Pristina."