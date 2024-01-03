Home > Entertainment These Celebrities Are Hitting the Half-Century Mark in 2024 — They'll Be Nifty at 50! These lucky celebrities are all sitting pretty at 50 in the year 2024. Let's take a look at all of these lucky babes and wish them a happy b-day. By Jennifer Tisdale Jan. 3 2024, Published 1:08 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images (L-R): Victoria Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Alanis Morrisette

Most people are not particularly fond of aging and that goes triple for anyone in the public eye. It's not fun being scrutinized by the world as you hope that the "offensive" act of continuing to live doesn't mean you'll age out of all the decent jobs. Personally I think aging is something we should strive for because the opposite is of course no longer being around.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the lucky celebrities that are turning 50 in 2024. Everyone looks great.

Kate Moss

Birthday: Jan. 16, 1974 Instagram: @katemossagency Kate Moss is a '90s icon who sadly helped coin the phrase "heroin chic" based on her slight frame and party ways. Thankfully those days are long behind her as she is now the head of her own talent agency: Kate Moss Agency.

Olivia Colman

Birthday: Jan. 30, 1974 Instagram: No social media for this queen In recent years, actor Olivia Colman made waves as Queen Elizabeth in The Crown. Before that, this British bombshell has done everything from whodunits to Dr. Who.

Christian Bale

Birthday: Jan. 30, 1974 Instagram: Surely you jest This bona fide American Psycho actor has gone from Bateman to Batman and everything in between. Real ones will remember Christian Bale as a dancing, singing newsboy in Newsies, or the heartbroken Laurie in 1994's Little Women.

Seth Green

Birthday: Feb. 8, 1974 Instagram: @sethgreen Seth Green has been acting since he was a kid with bit roles in movies like My Stepmother Is an Alien and Big Business. Clearly his finest role was as the tortured werewolf Oz in Buffy the Vampire Slayer though few can forget his turn as the tortured virgin in Can't Hardly Wait.

Elizabeth Banks

Birthday: Feb. 10, 1974 Instagram: @elizabethbanks Who could have predicted that Elizabeth Banks could go from having a Wet Hot American Summer to a Pitch Perfect career. Throw in a little Cocaine Bear and you've got yourself a talented actor, producer, and director.

Mahershala Ali

Birthday: Feb. 16, 1974 Instagram: @mahershalaali It cannot be stated enough, actor Mahershala Ali has such incredible range. It's no wonder he has a Wikipedia page devoted to his awards which include but are not limited to two Academy Awards for his turn in Moonlight and Green Book. He's a stunning force.

Eva Mendes

Birthday: March 5, 1974 Instagram: @evamendes Eva Mendes is so good at both comedy and drama, which is a rare talent in the world of acting. Like many in her field, she got her start in horror movies like Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror but she can be fierce and funny as well. Hello, Hitch! And while many may think of her as Mrs. Ryan Gosling, the only family I'm interested in is the Fast and Furious fam.

Randall Park

Birthday: March 23, 1974 Instagram: None Randall Park was introduced to a wider audience in Fresh off the Boat, a groundbreaking sitcom that invited the world to look at the Asian community in a different way. In an Instagram post from his since-deactivated account, Randall said that show was "hilarious and full of heart." That's a fact.

Alyson Hannigan

Birthday: March 24, 1974 Instagram: @alysonhannigan Fun fact: Alyson Hannigan and Seth Green were in both My Stepmother Is an Alien and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Alyson would go on to make more television history in the popular comedy How I Met Your Mother. In 2023 she took a twirl on Dancing With the Stars where she absolutely slayed.

Victoria Beckham

Birthday: April 17, 1974 Instagram: @victoriabeckham From Posh Spice to David Beckham's wife, Victoria Beckham has been on the ball in way or another. Also, in the Netflix documentary Beckham we learned that Posh and Becks survive mostly on delightful teasing. They are relationship goals.

Penélope Cruz

Birthday: April 28, 1974 Instagram: @penelopecruzoficial Like a ferrari from the movie Ferrari, which stars Penélope Cruz alongside Adam Driver, Penélope has never gone out of style.The Spanish actor has been nominated for several awards and won the Academy Award for Vicky Cristina Barcelona. Plus, she's the only Spanish actor to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Fairuza Balk

Birthday: May 21, 1974 Instagram: @fairuza People of a certain age will have fond yet vaguely terrifying memories of Fairuza Balk's time as Dorothy in Return to Oz. Remember the case of decapitated heads? Real '90s kids have a soft spot for her as Nancy in The Craft. However, Fairuza also has a funny bone as noted by her memorable appearance in Adam Sandler's The Waterboy. It's called range, babe.

Jewel

Birthday: May 23, 1974 Instagram: @jewel The '90s were a wonderful time for female singers, and Jewel stood out as one of the most interesting. Her first album, Pieces of You, was on heavy rotation in the bedrooms of teen girls the world over. Since then she has released over 20 more albums and has appeared on the large and small screen and published a couple of books.

Alanis Morissette

Birthday: June 1, 1974 Instagram: @alanis Alanis Morissette was the gritty, righteous anger side of the '90s music coin which contained a softer Jewel when flipped over. The Jagged Little Pill album was a call to arms for young women who were tired of being handled with anything but care. Eventually this album was made into a Broadway musical which has reached a new generation of women who won't put up with any s--t.

Bear Grylls

Birthday: June 7, 1974 Instagram: @beargrylls Bear Gryllis is a former military current survival expert turned television presenter. This man puts the devil into daredevil and if we needed to be stranded on any island with one person, it would be Bear.

Donald Faison

Birthday: June 22, 1974 Instagram: @donald_aison There is nothing Clueless about Donald Faison, whose character Murray in the hit teen film taught kids that it's not OK to shave your head at a party. This is also the one time we do want a Scrubs, but only when it's Donald with his co-worker/best friend Zach Braff. In fact, if you're missing that dynamic duo, check out the podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald.

Hannah Waddingham

Birthday: July 28, 1974 Instagram: @hannah_waddingham Americans might have discovered Hannah Waddingham as the tough but sensitive boss in the hilariously heartwarming Ted Lasso, but this British actor-singer has been on the U.K. scene for years. Thankfully she has been catapulted into another level of stardom which is why we'll be hearing Hannah in 2024's Garfield movie and seeing her in the next installment of Mission Impossible.

Hilary Swank

Birthday: July 30, 1974 Instagram: @hilaryswank Hilary Swank won Oscars for two wildly different roles in movies whose protagonists are forced to summon their strength from some untapped emotional well. She was breathtaking in Boys Don't Cry and Million Dollar Baby but Hilary can also deliver those laughs. One need only look at her small but pivotal role in the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie to see that.

Michael Shannon

Birthday: Aug. 7, 1974 Instagram: He would never Michael Shannon is an actor's actor and while there is so much to pull from when it comes to his work, let's take a look at one of his more polarizing movies. In the film Bug, he plays a paranoid man who believes the military has planted a bug somewhere on his body. Holed up in a rundown hotel, he covers every surface with aluminum foil and even pulls out his teeth in one deeply upsetting scene. You're welcome!

Amy Adams

Birthday: Aug. 20, 1974 Instagram: @amyadams Amy Adams is a bona fide Disney-style princess who has also dipped her toes in Buffy television universe. Don't let her warmth fool you, because she can play a tortured soul with the best of them. Just ask HBO's Sharp Objects. Watch if you're into generational trauma, and who isn't?

Ryan Phillippe

Birthday: Sept. 10, 1974 Instagram: @ryanphillippe We certainly know what Ryan Phillippe is doing this summer, technically, and that's turning 50! Hopefully he won't have any Cruel Intentions, just good vibes only.

Jimmy Fallon

Birthday: Sept. 19, 1974 Instagram: @jimmyfallon There are two things to remember about Jimmy Fallon: He always used to break during SNL sketches and he can't stay away from a musical game. Actually there is one more thing, he fostered a toxic work environment but maybe getting older will make him wiser.

Carrie Brownstein

Birthday: Sept. 27, 1974 Instagram: @carrie_rachel From punk to Portlandia, who says women can't do it all? Carrie Brownstein is one third of Sleater-Kinney and one half of Portlandia. Music and comedy often go hand-in-hand and in Carrie's case, this was literal.

Matthew Macfadyen

Birthday: Oct. 17, 1974 Instagram: Tom wouldn't dare We assume Matthew Macfadyen will be celebrating his fiftieth birthday the same way his Succession character might: sucking up to various members of the Roy family.

Joaquin Phoenix

Birthday: Oct. 28, 1974 Instagram: The Joker stays off the grid Joaquin Phoenix is turning 50 in 2024? Is this a Joker? But seriously, it's hard to believe the guy who played the misunderstood son in Parenthood, the lovesick teen murderer in To Die For, and of course the obsessed-with-stair-dancing Joker in Joker has been dazzling fans for half a century. Is this our Joker origin story?

Leonardo DiCaprio

Birthday: Nov. 11, 1974] Instagram: @leonardodicaprio Wanna feel old? Leonardi DiCaprio is turning 50 in 2024 but don't worry, his girlfriends stay the same age: 25. Thankfully he balances that weirdness out by being a fierce advocate for the environment.

Chloë Sevigny

Birthday: Nov. 18, 1974 Instagram: @chloessevigny If one were to google "cool," Chloë Sevigny would definitely come up. She has always been a bit of an indie darling, even as a kid in Kids. She is the kind of actor who always strives to make interesting choices and if you see her name on the screen, things are probably going to get weird in a good way.

Damien Echols

Birthday: Dec. 11, 1974 Instagram: @damienechols If the name Damien Echols sounds familiar, perhaps you're more familiar with the West Memphis Three. Damien was one of three boys sent to prison for a crime he didn't commit. He was released on an Alford plea in 2011 but is still working tirelessly to clear his name.

Sarah Paulson

