Here's Where to Stream 'Cocaine Bear,' the Insane Story Inspired by True Events By Sam Bramlett Feb. 25 2023, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

Cocaine Bear is based on the true story of a black bear that terrorized an area after getting into a stash of cocaine dropped from a crashed drug runner's plane in 1985. The film came out February 24, 2023, so fans want to know where to stream it.

First, a little background. The movie, Cocaine Bear, was directed by Elizabeth Banks, and embraces a campy nature. In real life, the cocaine bear, sometimes referred to as "Pablo Eskobear," had ripped open and consumed as much as 75 pounds of the drug. When officers found the black bear, it was already dead from an overdose, as its stomach was completely packed to the brim with cocaine. Incredibly, the total value of the amount consumed was estimated to be millions of dollars. Intrigued? We thought so!

So, is 'Cocaine Bear' streaming anywhere yet?

The movie sounds like a must see, but sadly, Cocaine Bear is not currently available for fans to stream. It was released by Universal Pictures on February 24th in theaters, which is the only way to watch it at the time of writing.

It is likely to move to digital within the year, as Universal's deal with Peacock means newly released films may stream on Peacock as soon as 45 days after their release. There's no guarantee it will hit the 45-day target, though. For example, Nope took more than 100 days. The platforms where people can stream Cocaine Bear may eventually also include Vudu, Amazon, Apple, and YouTube.

Want to know more about the real 'Cocaine Bear' story? We thought so!

In Cocaine Bear, which is rated "R," a ragtag team of drug fixers, park rangers, and campers get attacked by the bear. They then attempt to escape, stop it from rampaging, and retrieve the drugs, respectively. The bear attacks and kills eleven people throughout the movie but in real life, only one person died. The victim was drug smuggler Andrew Thornton who jumped from a crashing plane near the Georgia-Tennessee border, carrying, well, a lot of the drug. Sadly, Andrew's parachute didn't open.

Taking on such a dramatic, unbelievable story was not lost on Elizabeth. "Cocaine Bear is a ginormous risk," Elizabeth told Variety. "This could be a career ender for me."