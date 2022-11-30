A Bear That Does Cocaine? Twitter Can't Stop Teasing the Upcoming Movie 'Cocaine Bear'
Hitting theaters on Feb. 24, 2023, is a movie that nobody asked for but now everyone can’t stop meme-ing about. Cocaine Bear, directed by Elizabeth Banks, is an upcoming comedy thriller based on a true story. The movie’s eponymous Twitter account tweeted out a poster promoting the film on Nov. 28 and captioned it, “Don’t coke the bear,” a hilarious take on the adage, “Don’t poke the bear.”
Cocaine Bear is set to tell the story of an incident in 1985 in a forest in northern Georgia that involved a black bear who presumably overdosed on a duffle bag filled with over 70 pounds of cocaine and later died. The bag was dropped by a drug smuggler.
Currently, the bear’s body is on display at Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall in Lexington, Ky. per Roadside America.
Ever since the movie was announced on Twitter, folks have been spewing out their best cocaine memes and honestly, it's hard not to get excited about this movie. Let’s take a look.
These 'Cocaine Bear' memes will make you snort.
Honestly, the idea of a bear taking cocaine is just a tiny bit hilarious. We just wish that this wasn't based on a true story.
OK, wow. There should be a Cocaine Bear 2 and this should be the plot.
If the men of Jersey Shore back it, it must be a killer film.
Cocaine Bear would probably want us to be cozy while watching his movie debut, right?
Yeah, basically.
While the plot may be silly, the movie does have a stacked cast, so an Oscar isn't out of the question. Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, Matthew Rhys, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kristofer Hivju, Christian Convery, Brooklynn Prince, Margo Martindale, and the late Ray Liotta, who died earlier this year.
Whoever Elon Musk hasn't fired yet at Twitter is doing a great job providing resources for the bear community.
So, who is excited to see Cocaine Bear? You can watch the trailer for the highly anticipated film here.