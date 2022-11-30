Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Movies
cocaine bear memes
Source: Twitter / @cocainebear; Twitter/ @actioncookbook; Twitter/ @mikeryan

A Bear That Does Cocaine? Twitter Can't Stop Teasing the Upcoming Movie 'Cocaine Bear'

Kelly Corbett - Author
By

Nov. 30 2022, Published 2:53 p.m. ET

Hitting theaters on Feb. 24, 2023, is a movie that nobody asked for but now everyone can’t stop meme-ing about. Cocaine Bear, directed by Elizabeth Banks, is an upcoming comedy thriller based on a true story. The movie’s eponymous Twitter account tweeted out a poster promoting the film on Nov. 28 and captioned it, “Don’t coke the bear,” a hilarious take on the adage, “Don’t poke the bear.”

Article continues below advertisement

Cocaine Bear is set to tell the story of an incident in 1985 in a forest in northern Georgia that involved a black bear who presumably overdosed on a duffle bag filled with over 70 pounds of cocaine and later died. The bag was dropped by a drug smuggler.

Article continues below advertisement

Currently, the bear’s body is on display at Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall in Lexington, Ky. per Roadside America.

Ever since the movie was announced on Twitter, folks have been spewing out their best cocaine memes and honestly, it's hard not to get excited about this movie. Let’s take a look.

These 'Cocaine Bear' memes will make you snort.

Honestly, the idea of a bear taking cocaine is just a tiny bit hilarious. We just wish that this wasn't based on a true story.

Article continues below advertisement

OK, wow. There should be a Cocaine Bear 2 and this should be the plot.

Article continues below advertisement

If the men of Jersey Shore back it, it must be a killer film.

Article continues below advertisement

Cocaine Bear would probably want us to be cozy while watching his movie debut, right?

Article continues below advertisement

Yeah, basically.

Article continues below advertisement

While the plot may be silly, the movie does have a stacked cast, so an Oscar isn't out of the question. Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, Matthew Rhys, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kristofer Hivju, Christian Convery, Brooklynn Prince, Margo Martindale, and the late Ray Liotta, who died earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement

Whoever Elon Musk hasn't fired yet at Twitter is doing a great job providing resources for the bear community.

Article continues below advertisement

So, who is excited to see Cocaine Bear? You can watch the trailer for the highly anticipated film here.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Will Val Kilmer Appear in the 'Willow' TV Sequel Series?

Fishtopher the Depressed Cat Was Recently Adopted and the Internet Is Applauding

How Jabba the Hutt's Death Ignited a 'Star Wars' Fan Movement

Latest Movies News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.