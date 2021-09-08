Elizabeth Banks Isn’t Making ‘Price Is Right’ Money for ‘Press Your Luck'By Mustafa Gatollari
Sep. 8 2021, Published 1:32 p.m. ET
Reboots and re-imaginings of popular intellectual properties are nothing new, heck, Hollywood thought it would be a good idea to make a Battleship movie. This also applies to '80s game shows like the Press Your Luck reboot hosted by Elizabeth Banks. Fans of the show want to know: What's her salary for the series?
What's Elizabeth Banks' salary for 'Press Your Luck'?
Banks may be known for high-profile movies and huge budget films, but the actress has decided to shift gears a little and get into the hosting game with Press Your Luck. The show came under fire in the past for being "rigged," but the term isn't exactly an accurate representation of the infamous run where ice cream man Michael Larson basically hacked the board.
Michael noticed the board followed a distinct pattern and was able to successfully avoid the game's "Whammy," earning a whopping $110,237, which is reportedly around what Elizabeth Banks has earned for several appearances on the show.
According to MV Organizing, Banks has earned at least $100,000 by appearing on the CBS program since 2019. This seems like a paltry sum, especially when compared to what other game show hosts make on The Price is Right and Banks' reported net worth. Her current net worth stands at a whopping $50 million, thanks to roles in The Hunger Games, Pitch Perfect, The Lego Movie, and a slew of other high-profile projects.
Elizabeth Banks received praise for her portrayal of Rita Repulsa in 'Power Rangers.'
Banks is no stranger to successful franchises: After taking over directorial duties for the Pitch Perfect series, she was also handed the reins for the Charlie's Angels film reboot.
There were a lot of theories as to why the film didn't do well — some chalked it up to an ineffective marketing campaign, others to a tepid reception. Banks made headlines after theorizing there was something else at play entirely.
While speaking with the Herald Sun, Banks said, "Look, people have to buy tickets to this movie, too. This movie has to make money. If this movie doesn’t make money, it reinforces a stereotype in Hollywood that men don’t go see women do action movies."
She continued, "They’ll go and see a comic book movie with Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel because that’s a male genre."
Banks has a slew of other projects she's either acting in or directing. She's currently filming Cocaine Bear, which stars Keri Russell, Ray Liotta, and Margot Martindale. She has another TV movie, called The Greater Good, headed into production. On camera, she'll be making appearances in Call Jane and is currently in pre-production for Signal Hill.
When is 'Press Your Luck On'?
You can catch Banks hosting the popular game show on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. If you're interested in getting on Press Your Luck, you can check out the show's official casting page here.