"The Price Is Right' Host Drew Carey Rakes In Millions With His Hosting Duties

Let’s be honest: There is a lot of money to be made in the entertainment industry. And while it’s easy to think that reality stars get the bulk of the pie, television hosts actually make out pretty well too. After all, iconic figures like the late Alex Trebek and Chris Harrison are not household names for no reason.

That said, the more popular you are — and the longer your show is on air — the more money you’ll bring in. And when it comes to The Price Is Right host Drew Carey , it’s safe to say that he’s sitting on a healthy salary. So, how much does Drew actually bring in from his hosting duties on The Price Is Right?

Keep in mind, The Price Is Right is an iconic show that has been on air since 1956 and was revamped in 1972. Drew took the reins of the show in 2007 after former host Bob Barker decided to retire. And since this show is one of the most notable competition game shows, it makes sense with Drew's popularity and success that he would receive this salary.

Per Celebrity Net Worth , Drew earns a whopping $12.5 million per year hosting The Price Is Right. Yes, you read that correctly. In fact, the publication reports that he earns an inflation-adjusted equivalent of $1 million per episode. This figure makes him one of the 20 highest-paid TV hosts in the world.

Drew is much more than a host. He has made strides throughout his career as an actor, comedian, and producer. And since he is a seasoned entertainer, any hosting gig that he considers would naturally present him with a hefty offer. And The Price Is Right is no exception.

'The Price Is Right' is not Drew's first hosting gig.

It goes without saying that to host a competition show you need charisma, personality, and a love for competing. And while there are plenty of celebrities that can take on the role, no one can quite get the job done like Drew.

That's why Drew found success on his own with the show The Power of 10. The show consisted of contestants predicting how a cross-section of local people from the host broadcaster's country responded to questions covering a wide variety of topics in polls. While the show only aired from August 2007 to January 2008, it has been revamped internationally.

Once former host Bob Barker announced his retirement in 2007, the search was on for a new successor. And because Bob has become a staple over the years, it was important to get a host that viewers were familiar with and with the proper expertise. And that's where Drew fit In.

Since hosting The Price Is Right, ratings have been really great and the show has delivered some of the funniest viral moments, gifs, and memes. From a contestant winning an Aston Martin car to a contestant crowd surfing as he made his way to the stage, the show has given us memorable moments.