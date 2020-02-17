Amie Harwick, Sex Therapist and Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancée, Was Allegedly Murdered

Licensed marriage and family therapist and author Dr. Amie Harwick passed away on Feb. 15, 2020 as a result of a long fall from the third floor of her Los Angeles apartment's balcony. Harwick was best known publicly for writing the book The Sex Bible and for appearing in the documentary Addicted to Sexting. She received her bachelor's degree from California Polytechnic University and her masters in clinical psychology from Pepperdine University.

She also was once engaged to comedian and host Drew Carey in 2018, though the couple split by the end of the year.

While Harwick's death is tragic because she was just 38 years old, and because her sex positive rhetoric was valued by so many, the news of her passing is especially shocking because she might have been murdered. Her alleged killer is an ex who she had sought legal protection from.