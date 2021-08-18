Want to Get on ‘Press Your Luck’? The Casting Process Seems Straightforward

Securing a spot on a TV game show to compete for sweet, sweet prizes feels like an American tradition, and there are more than a few game shows that will oblige you in satisfying that urge. They are always in need of competitors to help make for compelling TV , and it really isn't all that hard to get folks jazzed on camera when there's so much at stake.

Press Your Luck is no exception, and the revived game show hosted by Elizabeth Banks has a fairly easy-to-follow process for game show enthusiasts who want to try and get on the show to follow.

There do seem to be a few stipulations for who producers will select for the show, however. It looks like they're only looking for Southern California residents, which would make sense because the program is filmed in Hollywood. Schedules are always shifting, and showrunners probably don't want to have to deal with the headache of rescheduling a bunch of out-of-towners on the program.

The easiest way would probably be to know someone in production and hit them up for a favor, but if you don't happen to have anyone who fits that bill in your Rolodex, then all you need to do is follow the instructions on the show's official casting web page here . And yes, that is the official site for applications. I know.

What are the requirements for appearing on 'Press Your Luck'?

First off, you've got to be at least 21 years of age or older and you have to be a resident of the United States. You also can't be related to anyone who's worked on the show or for ABC within 12 months of your application date. Nor can you be affiliated with any of the sponsors or companies who are providing prizes to the series.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

While all of that seems like run-of-the-mill production stuff, some strange stipulations may give folks pause upon seeing them. According to the casting requirements, "You may not be a candidate for public office nor become a candidate for public office until at least one year following the initial broadcast of the last episode of the series in which you appear."

Other restrictions seem to make sense, like the fact that you can't be convicted of a felony or have had a restraining order placed against you. Probably don't want to be giving away a brand new washing machine to a legit stalker who steals their ex's car just so they can remember what the smell is like.

Article continues below advertisement

This outfit is AB - All Business. For an incredible #PressYourLuck tonight on AB … C @TVPressYourLuck pic.twitter.com/oByILfKTeb — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) August 18, 2021 Source: Twitter

Then there are a bunch of fairly straightforward information blocks the show's team presents on its casting page: your first and last name, your hometown, if you've spoken already to someone at the Press Your Luck team, your relationship status, preferred pronoun, your occupation, a few zany facts about yourself, and what you would do if you happened to win a ton of money and what you'd want to buy for your loved ones if you got that money.

Article continues below advertisement

In total, there are about 36 fields you'll need to fill out to submit your completed application to the show in order to be considered for an appearance, including a headshot or recent photo.