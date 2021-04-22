Here's How to Apply for the 2021 Season of 'Wipeout' — The Show Has Made Some Changes

The competition series Wipeout first appeared on ABC 2008 but was canceled in 2014. Luckily for fans, it's back and on TBS. Although there are some changes from the original series, the show's producer Matt Kunitz is back to produce this new season.

"I am thrilled that it is returning more competitive than ever while continuing to provide hilarious wipeouts," Matt said in a statement. "Wipeout is a rare show loved by both kids and adults, a true co-viewing experience."

But with a new network comes a few changes. He and TBS say that they're keeping what fans have come to love about the show. There's probably no shortage of longtime fans who want their chance to conquer those slippery obstacles. If you're looking to be on Wipeout, here's how to apply.