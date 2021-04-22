Here's How to Apply for the 2021 Season of 'Wipeout' — The Show Has Made Some Changes

Here's How to Apply for the 2021 Season of 'Wipeout' — The Show Has Made Some ChangesBy Kori Williams
Apr. 22 2021, Published 4:55 p.m. ET
The competition series Wipeout first appeared on ABC 2008 but was canceled in 2014. Luckily for fans, it's back and on TBS. Although there are some changes from the original series, the show's producer Matt Kunitz is back to produce this new season.
"I am thrilled that it is returning more competitive than ever while continuing to provide hilarious wipeouts," Matt said in a statement. "Wipeout is a rare show loved by both kids and adults, a true co-viewing experience."
But with a new network comes a few changes. He and TBS say that they're keeping what fans have come to love about the show. There's probably no shortage of longtime fans who want their chance to conquer those slippery obstacles. If you're looking to be on Wipeout, here's how to apply.
Here's how to get on 'Wipeout.'
Although casting for the show has already begun, you can still apply. Not only must you be a legal U.S. resident and 18 or older, but you also have to be willing to give the show a certain amount of your time for filming.
The show is located in Southern California, so you have to either live there or be willing to travel at your own expense to participate. Then, you need to be available for filming for three days.
But before all that, there's the application process. You must make a profile with MysticArt Pictures to apply. You'll be asked for your contact info and pictures of yourself and anyone you'd like to participate with you. But the application will also ask for some personal info, such as what your level of physical activity is and what your personality is like.
There are also more serious questions about health conditions you might have that would make the challenges more difficult for you. Once you've completed the application, you'll have to wait for the show to get back to you. Overall, the process of applying shouldn't take more than 20 minutes from start to finish.
How is 'Wipeout' different now that it's on TBS?
One of the most notable changes is that the $50,000 cash prize for winning Wipeout has been cut down to $25,000. And the show is hosted by pro wrestler John Cena and comedian Nicole Byer. As of now, it's not clear when the next round of filming will happen, and since it's still casting, it probably won't be too soon. But we could see the new season as soon as the end of 2021.
"The reimagined series will feature new format twists and elements that will push contestants’ athleticism and willpower to even greater extremes, all while delivering some pretty epic fails," TBS said.
"Each game has been designed into three rounds and now features a jaw-dropping, three-stage, obstacle course consisting of multiple strategy and decision points designed to further challenge, and wear out, the stamina of the competitors."