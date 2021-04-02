How Did the 'Wipeout' Contestant Die? Autopsy Report Indicates "Natural Causes"

On Friday, Nov. 20, 2021, it was reported that a Wipeout contestant had died after competing in an obstacle course while filming. The contestant started to have chest pains sometime after completing the course. Although on-set medics treated the contestant and immediately transported him to a hospital, the contestant — whose name was Michael Paredes — ultimately died.

A TBS spokesperson told CNN, "We are devastated to have learned of his passing, and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family."