'Wipeout': Extreme Obstacle Course Series Rebooted — Here's How to Apply!

The big red balls are back!

If you were a fan of the reality competition series Wipeout, TBS just announced that the beloved gameshow has been rebooted.

“I am thrilled that it is returning more competitive than ever, while continuing to provide hilarious wipeouts. Wipeout is a rare show loved by both kids and adults, a true co-viewing experience. With a strong focus on comedy, there is no better network for Wipeout’s return than TBS,” creator Matt Kunitz stated (via Deadline).