Liza Koshy Is Hosting a New Dance Show With a Stage That Moves to the Beat

When word first spread of Quibi, a new short-form mobile video platform, we were mostly just excited to watch Chrissy's Court, a small claims court show hosted by Twitter's favorite comedic celebrity Chrissy Teigen. But now we're dying for the premier of Liza Koshy's show in 2020. On Nov. 22, it was revealed that YouTube star Liza Koshy is going to be hosting a dance competition that's unlike any other out there.

Liza's show — which is called Floored — combines the techniques and teamwork that we admire in World of Dance with an almost obstacle course-like challenge feature like in Wipeout. In addition to trying to execute flawless performances, Floored teams will also have to navigate a moving stage that could throw them off at any second. Intrigued? Read on to find out what Liza Koshy's new show Floored will be about.

What will Quibi's Floored be about? While there are a fair amount of dance competition shows on the air (from Dancing with the Stars to World of Dance to So You Think You Can Dance), there has never been anything like Floored on the air.

According to a press release from Quibi, each week, two teams of skilled dancers will compete on Floored. The teams will learn a dance the week before to perform on stage. The catch? The stage will be moving during the performance, and the movements are more than a little unpredictable.

Performing on stage before a televised audience is a daunting prospect on its own. Adding in a mobile stage will up the ante, adding a comedic element to the dance competition. According to Quibi, the stage "actually lifts, tilts, drops, shakes and spins" the contestants all to the beat of the music. Additionally, the contestants won't be practicing on a moving stage ahead of their performances.

Like I said, Liza Koshy is hosting the unique dance show, and she noted that she has some unconventional qualifications to take on the role. "As someone who hosts dance parties of one in their living room, I am more than ready to host this one," she said in the Quibi press release. "I'm so excited to celebrate and scream for the fearless, the focused and the flexible as they step up to the plate... or floor." She will also serve as an Executive Producer of the show.

Michael Agababian, another Executive Producer for Floored, said that this show will be groundbreaking for the dance competition genre. "It’s time to turn the dance genre on its head. We can’t wait to add a comedic twist to the world of dance while still celebrating the skill and athleticism of truly talented dancers," he said. With this news, Quibi can't launch soon enough.

Who is Liza Koshy? Those who fancy themselves YouTube experts have likely heard of Liza Koshy before, but others might not recognize the 23-year-old upcoming dance show host. Liza has her own show on YouTube Premium called Liza on Demand, which made its debut in 2018. The comedy show has had two seasons, and has boasted guest stars including Noah Scnhapp from Stranger Things, Jennifer Esposito (from Samantha Who?), and Kate Flannery (AKA Meredith from The Office).

Season 2 of the show was the most streamed YouTube Premium series of all time, proving that at 23-years-old, Liza is making quite the name for herself. In addition to having her own comedy series, Liza has also appeared in Boo!, a Tyler Perry movie, and she hosted two seasons of the Nickelodeon game show revival Double Dare.

Liza originally rose to fame on the now-defunct Vine app. In 2013, Liza boasted more than 7 million followers on the popular app. She then transitioned to making YouTube videos before taking on acting and hosting roles. She also dated David Dobrik for several years before splitting in 2018.

When is Quibi launching? Though Floored and Chrissy's Court are getting a lot of buzz for the yet unreleased app Quibi, it's not set to launch until April 6, 2020. The app targets young people who want to watch content in just a few minutes. The company has reportedly spent more than $1 billion on getting original content ahead of the launch.