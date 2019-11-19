The Rumors Are True: Britain's Demented 'Flirty Dancing' Series Is Coming to FOX

In November, more than 150,000 Americans and counting watched a clip from a British reality show called Flirty Dancing and collectively lost their minds.

As if the name of the series wasn't quite extra in itself, Twitter user @menamphetamine, who initially posted the clip, helpfully described the show as "a blind dating show where the couple are taught a dance separately and they perform it together when they meet for the first time."

Lo and behold, America has picked up on this incredible premise and will be releasing their own version of Flirty Dancing on FOX. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the show, its host, and premiere date.

There’s a blind dating show where the couple are taught a dance separately and they perform it together when they meet for the first time 😭 IT’S SO BEAUTIFUL I’M IN BITS 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/K8uUiJLBPr — rat (@menamphetamine) November 16, 2019

Flirty Dancing is coming to FOX. To reiterate this show's inspired premise, two strangers are taught complex dance choreographies and perform them for each other upon meeting for the first time — all the while sizing each other up, considering whether they would date their partner, and you know, learning each other's names and other basics.

As wild as it sounds, Flirty Dancing has actually had considerable success in the U.K., where it's just begun its second season on Channel 4. The series features all kinds of people from all walks of life — gay, straight, old, young — as they work with choreographer Ashley Banjo to learn their complementary dance routines.

Source: FOX

While you might be thinking that this show is destined for doom, it's surprisingly fantastic and fresh. And naturally, when a show is doing well overseas, the U.S. networks are never far behind.

That's why FOX decided to premiere the American version of Flirty Dancing in December 2019 — with a few tweaks, of course. While the show is still about two people learning a dance and performing it for the first time on a blind date, there will also be a competitive element added. Because American TV always has to make everything about competition!

So, instead of simply allowing two people to dance and connect with one another through physical movement, FOX's Flirty Dancing will feature singles who learn and perform a dance with two potential love interests. The game is that they have to choose the person they feel the strongest connection with.

Jenna Dewan will host Flirty Dancing. When does it premiere? Actor, dancer, and ex-wife of Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan, will host Flirty Dancing. The American Horror Story: Asylum and Supergirl actress also hosted the first two seasons of NBC's World of Dance.

Mostly recently, Jenna has had a recurring role on FOX's medical drama, The Resident, and is set to appear in the forthcoming Netflix musical drama series, Soundtrack.

Given that Twitter was only just recently made aware of Flirty Dancing U.K., many future fans have barely had the time to digest the premise of the show, let alone the fact that it's coming to an American network.