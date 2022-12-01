'Cocaine Bear' Is Absolutely a Real Movie, but Is It Also a Real Story?

It's difficult to look at the words "cocaine bear" and take them literally. After all, what could that story possibly be? Either a bear smuggled cocaine or even more insane, a bear did cocaine. Both options are extremely farfetched and yet the movie Cocaine Bear is about one of those scenarios.

Is this an example of art imitating life or are we bearing (pun intended) witness to the fevered imagination of Hollywood? Is Cocaine Bear a true story? Let's buy a ticket and ride the snake... or in this case, the bear.