'Welcome to Chippendales' Review: An Unapologetically Flamboyant Masterclass in Scripted True-Crime

Before you give up on scripted true-crime, burned by the overambitious failures of the past (i.e. The Thing About Pam), we invite you to indulge in Hulu’s intoxicating true-crime saga Welcome to Chippendales. Its salacious title sequence alone will seduce you via campy ‘80s glamor laced with leopard print, disco balls, money, sex, and cocaine, obviously. It acts as a perfectly-curated facade of what viewers are in for: A fruitful portrait of a 1980s success story. But behind the enticing curtain lies a sordid world filled to the brim with greed, rivalry, and murder.