Get a Crisp Stack of Dollar Bills Ready! Here's How Much Chippendales Performers Typically Make

As far as tips go, that also varies.

"Like last night was better than tonight, even though there were more people here tonight," he explained. "I haven’t counted tonight’s tips yet. There are some shows where I’ll make around $4,000 to $5,000 a night just in tips. But there are some shows where you’ll only make $200. So, it depends on who’s generous and who’s not."

Keep in mind, this was over a decade ago.