What Happened to the Chippendales Owners? It Involves a Murder-for-Hire Plot

The founder of the whole operation, Somen "Steve" Bannerjee, was an immigrant from Mumbai, India. He owned an L.A. strip club called Chippendales and launched its male-stripper show in the late '70s.

With the show's success, Steve eventually wanted to expand. In the 1980s, he hired producer-choreographer Nick De Noia for the job, and a new Chippendales show launched at a New York City club.

Despite some creative differences between the two men, they worked out a deal in which De Noia got 50 percent of the profits from the group's shows on tour. De Noia would also be responsible for the touring show.