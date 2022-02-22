How Did One Man Go From Being the Feminist Icon Who Founded Chippendales... to a Murderer?

When Somen “Steve” Banerjee moved to Los Angeles from Kolkata, India in the 1960s, he was determined to make his own fortune. Although he came from a comfortable family, Steve wanted to forge his own path. His path led to the creation of the famous male strip club Chippendales — but his greed led him to murder.

So, what happened to Steve Banerjee? The new A&E docuseries Secrets of the Chippendales Murders revisits a crime that is truly stranger than fiction.