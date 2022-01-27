Vinny Was Super Homesick While Living in LA on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'

Knowing the two of them, Vinny likely has plans to get back at Angelina for spreading a lie among their group of friends. Their rivalry has gotten to the point where Jersey Shore fans don't know if Angelina and Vinny will fight forever or eventually hookup. And at this point, the latter wouldn't be so bad if it made them let up on the incessant pranking and teasing.

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.