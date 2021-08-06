Why Is 'Jersey Shore' Star Vinny Guadagnino Selling His LA Home?

Not even a year ago, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino dropped $3.5 million on a new house in the Hollywood Hills. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home offers up gorgeous views overlooking Century City, West Hollywood, and the Pacific Ocean. After purchasing the new digs, Vinny took to social media announcing that he had bought himself a birthday gift.

In an Instagram post that gave followers a glimpse of his backyard and his breathtaking view, he wrote, "I've never gotten myself a birthday gift. So for my Jesus year, I'm blessed and thankful to have closed on another home. I'm officially bicoastal Vinny. To new beginnings, following dreams, and chasing goals. Your second life begins when you realize you only have one. Happy bday me."

Now it appears, per a report from the New York Post , the Chippendale dancer is selling his home in the hills for $3.85 million. Why is Vinny selling his bachelor pad? Where will he move to next? Keep reading to find out all we know about the situation (not that Situation).

Where will Vinny move to now that he's selling is home in Los Angeles?

According to Dirt, Vinny’s property has been listed by the luxury real estate firm founded by the husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills starlet Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky. They also report that Vinny has flipped the home, so maybe his intention was never to live in it for an extended period of time. He could have purchased the property to renovate it and put it back on the market for a higher price. Maybe Vinny is venturing into real estate and will flip more houses.

That would be another business endeavor for the reality star to add to his resume. In 2019, the “Keto Guido” ventured into the fitness and health industry and published his first book, The Keto Guido Cookbook: Delicious Recipes to Get Healthy and Look Great. After Vinny lost 50 pounds on the diet, he became an advocate of ketogenic. In addition to the book, he created a popular Instagram account that currently has 941,000 followers with helpful tips, inspiring posts, and keto-friendly meal ideas.

Vinny's home in California is not the only house he owns. The MTV personality has owned a place in his hometown on Staten Island for quite some time. His East Coast home was featured on A Double Shot at Love when all of his potential love interests were flown to New York to visit the borough where Vinny resides and was used again to film MTV's Jersey Shore Friendsgiving. It's unclear where he's moving to next, but he may be returning to Staten Island to live full-time.

Source: MTV