Who Killed Chippendales Choreographer Nick De Noia? A&E Docuseries Brings New Information to Light

Lopez, the man who actually killed De Noia, was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Colon received a reduced sentence because he cooperated with the FBI and aided in bringing down Banerjee. He plead guilty to conspiracy and murder for hire. After Banerjee died, Colon served two years in a federal prison followed by house arrest. He was released in 1996.

